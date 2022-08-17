Stakeholders to discuss future of data security in Nigeria’s gaming industry

Stakeholders in the Nigerian gaming industry are scheduled to meet in Lagos to discuss the future of data and compliance requirements for gaming operators in the country

The one-day event in partnership with the National Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), and National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), will focus on sensitising the operators on laws governing the gaming industry; understanding and addressing the challenges of the operators in the implementation of Data Protection and Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

According to Olatunji Idowu, managing partner, Velex Advisory (West Africa), the event billed for September 8, 2022 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, is aimed at protecting the integrity of the industry and the rights of the customers.

Major topics for discussions are Gaming and data protection compliance – implication for regulators, operators and stakers; The future of data security; Know your customer’s verification in the gaming industry; The future of cryptocurrency in gaming and compliance convergence, and Gaming regulations in West Africa.

Those to speak during the event include the national commissioner/CEO, National Data Protection Bureau (NDPB); director-general, National Lottery Regulation Commission (NLRC); and the managing partner, Velex West Africa.

The one-day event is organised by Velex Advisory Limited, a compliance and advisory firm for gaming brands in the West Africa region focused on bridging the gap and strengthening relations between regulators and gaming operators.

The firm currently manages brands in Nigeria, Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Gambia, Liberia and Benin Republic. The symposium is open to gaming operators and other officials in the gaming industry in Nigeria.