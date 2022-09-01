Sports in brief: Indomitable Serena Williams matches on in US Open

Serena Williams breezed past world number two Anett Kontaveit on Wednesday in a 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 win that sees her into the third round of the ongoing US Open.

The match at Arthur Ashe Stadium witnessed a resilient Serena tying Anett in the first round and breaking the tie in the third round to dump the Estonian out of the tournament. The mother of one will face 46th ranked Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

Paul Pogba paid millions of dollars to witch doctor, elder brother claims

Matthias Pogba the elder brother of Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed via a video on social media that his brother paid millions of dollars to a witchdoctor who is part of Pogba’s entourage to help protect the ex-Manchester United player from injuries which clearly did not work as the Juve man is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

The footballer’s lawyer had earlier claimed that Mathias Pogba is part of a gang that has been trying to blackmail and extort €13 million from him. The case is still ongoing with both French and Italian police authorities investigating.

Read also: Sports in brief : Nadal progresses to US Open, transfer news

There has been no actual revelation as to what might have caused the fallout between the two brothers. Mathias is currently without a club and works at a barber shop that was set up with his twin brother Florentin who plays presently with ATK Mohun Bagan in the Indian Super league.

Stephen Curry graduates with a diploma degree from Davidson College

Following his fourth NBA title and Finals MVP win with Golden State Warrior, Stephen Curry has added another feather to his cap with a diploma from Davidson College.

Curry, who received his award in a ceremony in Belk Arena on the school’s campus on Wednesday, expressed joy in his award speech and hopes to finish the season with a replication of last season’s feat.

Walid Regragui becomes Morocco’s head coach

Morocco has appointed Walid Regragui as their new head coach who will lead the team to the World Cup which begins in three months in Qatar.

The French-born Moroccan appointment was announced by Morocco’s football federation at a news conference on Wednesday.

Walid is expected to be Morocco’s head coach till 2026, he replaces Vahid Halilhodzic who was sacked in August.