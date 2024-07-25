Spain, USA secure wins in Paris 2024 Olympics football opener

Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati scored and assisted as Spain defeated Japan 2-1 in their first game of the Paris 2024 women’s Olympic football tournament on Thursday. Meanwhile, the United States secured a 3-0 victory over Zambia.

Spain, making their Olympic women’s football debut, are strong contenders for gold after their World Cup triumph. Despite falling behind to Aoba Fujino’s early free-kick in Nantes, Bonmati equalized by rounding the goalkeeper midway through the first half. Mariona Caldentey then netted the winner in the 74th minute after a one-two with Bonmati.

With 12 teams split into three groups, the top two teams and the best two third-placed teams advance to the quarter-finals, giving Japan some hope despite the loss. Spain’s starting XI featured seven players from last year’s World Cup final win over England, along with two-time former Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

In the same group, Brazil defeated Nigeria 1-0 in Bordeaux. Marta, competing in her sixth Olympics at 38, had a goal disallowed for offside before setting up Gabi Nunes for the winner late in the first half.

In Nice, the USA, under new coach Emma Hayes, comfortably beat Zambia 3-0 but missed numerous chances. Trinity Rodman, daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, opened the scoring, and Mallory Swanson added two quick goals. Zambia’s Pauline Zulu was sent off before halftime, but the USA couldn’t capitalize further.

Elsewhere in Group B, Germany outclassed Australia, winning 3-0 in Marseille with goals from Marina Hegering, Lea Schueller, and Jule Brand. The USA and Germany will face each other in Marseille on Sunday.

In Group A, host nation France survived a scare to beat Colombia 3-2 in Lyon. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored twice and Kenza Dali added another as France seemed to cruise, but Colombia fought back with goals from Catalina Usme and Manuela Pavi. A red card for Mayra Ramirez dashed Colombia’s hopes.

Reigning Olympic champions Canada overcame a spying scandal to beat New Zealand 2-1 in Saint-Etienne. Mackenzie Barry gave New Zealand the lead, but Cloe Lacasse equalized, and Evelyne Viens scored the winner. Canada’s preparation was marred by an incident involving an assistant coach and an analyst using a drone to spy on New Zealand’s training, leading to their dismissal from the team.

Canada’s head coach Bev Priestman apologized and did not attend the match. Defender Vanessa Gilles called the incident a “humiliation” and emphasized that “these are not our values.”

The Olympic football tournament continues, with teams vying for advancement and glory.