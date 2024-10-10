Southgate rules out return to coaching for one year

Gareth Southgate

Former England manager Gareth Southgate has announced that he will not return to a coaching role for at least a year. The 54-year-old resigned from his position following England’s defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final in July.

Southgate, who took charge of the Three Lions in 2016, led England to consecutive Euro finals and a fourth-place finish at the 2018 World Cup. Amid the uncertainty surrounding Erik ten Hag’s future at Manchester United, Southgate had been linked with the role.

However, speaking at the European Club Association general assembly in Athens on Thursday, Southgate ruled out an immediate return to management. “I won’t coach in the next year for sure, I’m certain of that,” he said. “I need to give myself time to make good decisions.”

“When you come out of a really big role you need to give your body time, you need to give your mind time,” Southgate added. “I’m enjoying my life, so there’s no rush.”

Southgate expressed his interest in exploring other opportunities beyond coaching, stating, “I’m fortunate that there are lots of different opportunities that are presenting themselves. The business side of football is really interesting.” He mentioned being invited to speak at Harvard and highlighted the exciting life experiences he is looking forward to.

“I’m 54 and want to enjoy and be really motivated for the next 10 to 15 years of my life and the most important thing is to give myself time to make good decisions,” Southgate said.

The former England manager has ruled out coaching another international team and expressed caution about returning to the club level. He previously managed Middlesbrough from 2006 to 2009.

“Clubs can only be successful if everything is aligned, right the way through the club,” Southgate explained. “I also know that maybe the smarter people sit in the boardrooms and the coaches are a little bit more dispensable than you think when you are there.”

England will face Greece in the Nations League at Wembley on Thursday evening.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

