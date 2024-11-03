Solanke bags brace as Tottenham thrash Aston Villa 4-1

Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur stormed back to beat Aston Villa 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

The £65 million summer signing doubled his season’s league goal tally with two quickfire strikes, helping Ange Postecoglou’s side rise to seventh in the Premier League standings.

Villa took an early lead in the 32nd minute through Morgan Rogers, who capitalized on a defensive lapse following Lucas Digne’s in-swinging corner. Just minutes earlier, Villa nearly opened the scoring when Amadou Onana’s header hit the post, but their organized defense held strong through the first half.

Tottenham responded emphatically after the break. Brennan Johnson levelled the score shortly after the restart, meeting Son Heung-min’s pinpoint cross with a well-timed finish, shifting the momentum in Spurs’ favour.

Solanke then put Tottenham ahead, showing finesse as he lifted the ball over an advancing Emiliano Martinez from Dejan Kulusevski’s pass. He struck again minutes later after Richarlison set him up, securing the lead and dashing any hopes of a Villa comeback.

James Maddison capped the scoring in stoppage time with a superb free-kick, replicating Spurs’ 4-1 comeback win over West Ham from earlier in the season. The victory keeps Tottenham in the hunt for a top-four spot, narrowing the gap to fourth-placed Arsenal to two points, while fifth-placed Villa missed the chance to move into third.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share