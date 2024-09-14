Aston Villa beat Everton 3-2 to deepen Sean Dyche woes

Everton gave up a two goal advantage to lose 2-3 away at Aston Villa on Saturday to pile up more pressure on coach Sean Dyche.

Aston Villa went into the match in search of their first home win of the season as Unai Emery’s side puch to sustain their top four finish.

Everton desperately tried to cling onto their lead in the second half but Watkins grabbed an equaliser with half-an-hour to go before Duran’s stunner from distance snatched the points.

Unai Emery’s men were on the front foot in the early stages and Morgan Rogers’ long-range strike was comfortably gathered by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

It was the visitors who took the lead against the run of play when former Everton midfielder Amadou Onana was caught in possession by McNeil who went on to slot the ball into the far corner.

Everton put themselves two to the good in the 27th minute courtesy of Calvert-Lewin.

McNeil turned from scorer to creator as he put a free-kick onto the head of Calvert-Lewin and he nodded home from inside the area.

The hosts pulled a goal back nine minutes before the break as another former Everton man, Lucas Digne, crossed for Watkins to head the ball past Pickford from close range.

The impressive Rogers looked to test Pickford for a second time but the England number one denied him again.

Onana did not seem to be at the races and was brought off at half-time and that seemed to make Villa more fluent in their search for an equaliser.

The home side threatened straight after the restart as Rogers was denied at point-blank range by Pickford for a third time before Jacob Ramsey’s follow-up was blocked by James Garner.

Having beaten West Ham and Leicester City away from home either side of their defeat to Arsenal, Villa have made an encouraging start to the new campaign.

The Toffees, meanwhile, are the third club to lose their opening three Premier League games in consecutive seasons, after Southampton and West Ham United.

Villa secured their third victory of the season after four round of games, a fete they have managed just once in the past 10 Premier League seasons.

tonight would be their third of the season.

Everton on the other hand have lost all four of their opening league matches for the first time since 1958, with a -9 goal difference to sit bottom of the Premier League.

This is the most played fixture in English league history, with Villa winning 80 games to Everton’s 76, while 56 have been drawn.

Villa were the favourites to claim all three points having stayed unbeaten in all 10 Premier League games versus Everton since returning to the top flight in 2019, winning seven and drawing three.