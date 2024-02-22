Sir Ratcliffe leaves door open for Greenwood to return to Manchester United

New Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says Mason Greenwood could still have a future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United suspended Greenwood in January 2022 after he was arrested on suspicion of raping and assaulting a woman.

Greenwood was sent out on loan by Manchester United in September 2023 and appeared to have no way back at Old Trafford, but now new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he could still have a future at the club.

He had been subject to an internal club investigation since last February when the UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) discontinued its case against him for attempted rape, assault, and coercive control. He denied all the alleged offences.

Greenwood joined La Liga side Getafe on loan and has gone on to make 24 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals.

Greenwood, 22, was made available for transfer after Man United confirmed on August 21 that they had abandoned their plan to bring the forward back into the first-team squad.

When asked if a fresh decision on Greenwood would be made now his minority stake in the club has been confirmed, Ratcliffe said: “Yes, absolutely. We will make a decision and we will justify it,” Ratcliffe said

“We will make a decision, correct.

“All I can do is talk about the principle of how we will approach decisions like that. Is he the right type of footballer, are we happy with whether is he a good person or not?

“He’s a Manchester United footballer, so we are in charge of football.

“So the answer is ‘yeah, we have to make decisions. It’s quite clear we have to make a decision. There is no decision that’s been made.

Man United’s initial plan was to reintegrate Greenwood into their first-team squad but after criticism and internal backlash, they announced he would be leaving Old Trafford.

The expectation was he would not play for his boyhood club again, having not made an appearance since a match against West Ham in January 2022.