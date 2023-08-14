Manchester United delays Mason Greenwood’s return decision until September break

Manchester United is extending the timeline for announcing a verdict regarding the future of Mason Greenwood, with expectations that the matter might remain unresolved until the early days of September.

Greenwood, who has been sidelined by the club since January 2022 following his arrest in connection with explicit content shared on social media, has been awaiting a resolution. In October 2022, he faced charges including attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault resulting in bodily harm. Greenwood consistently refuted all allegations against him.

However, all charges were subsequently dropped in February, as confirmed by a statement from the Crown Prosecution Service. The statement clarified that the decision to drop the charges was influenced by a combination of factors, including the withdrawal of key witnesses and the emergence of new evidence that undermined the likelihood of a conviction.

Initial plans by Manchester United aimed to arrive at a conclusion before the commencement of the new season. However, the club recently decided to extend the deliberation period. This move is attributed to their intention to seek input from members of the women’s team, several of whom are currently competing in the Women’s World Cup.

According to a recent report from The Athletic, the ultimate verdict might be deferred until the upcoming international break scheduled for September 4. This timeline aligns with Manchester United’s aspiration to comprehensively communicate the outcomes of their internal investigation to various stakeholders. This includes discussions with the women’s team as well as the fan advisory board.

News of the delay prompted some social media users to petition England’s women’s players associated with Manchester United – Mary Earps, Ella Toone, and Katie Zelem – urging them to support Greenwood’s reintegration into the team.

The Premier League season kick-off for Manchester United is set for Monday, where they will face Wolves at their home ground. A group of supporters is organizing a demonstration outside Old Trafford prior to the match, demanding that the club abstain from reintegrating the 21-year-old player. The situation remains one of the focal points as the new season unfolds.