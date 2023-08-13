Manchester United eyes Benjamin Pavard to replace Harry Maguire

Manchester United has been in contact with Bayern Munich regarding the signing of defender Benjamin Pavard as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire.

After accepting a £30 million bid (€34m/$38m) from West Ham for Maguire earlier this week, Man United is now exploring options to fill the gap left by the impending departure of Maguire. The club has initiated talks with Bayern Munich’s versatile defender, Benjamin Pavard, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. However, there hasn’t been a definitive agreement yet from Bayern Munich’s end.

Pavard, who primarily plays as a right-back for Bayern, is reportedly interested in leaving the Bundesliga club, as he has no plans to renew his contract set to expire in 2024. The 27-year-old is viewed as a potential replacement for Maguire, as Man United looks to offload Maguire and recoup some of the £80 million ($101.9 million) they spent to acquire him from Leicester City in 2019, setting a world-record fee for a defender at the time.

In addition to his role as a right-back, Pavard can also play as a centre-back. United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, is said to hold admiration for the Frenchman. Given that Pavard has just one year left on his contract, Manchester United is aiming to secure him on a more affordable deal.

As the new season approaches, Manchester United is set to begin their campaign against Wolves on August 14th, while Bayern Munich kicks off their Bundesliga season against Werder Bremen the following Friday.