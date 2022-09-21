Russia banned from Euro 2024 qualifying draw

UEFA and the Russian Football Federation confirmed on Tuesday that Russia will not take part in the draw for the Euro 2024 qualifier.

Earlier this year, the Russian national team and Russian clubs were banned from international competitions following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

“All Russian teams are currently suspended following the decision of the UEFA Executive Committee of February 28, 2022, which has further been confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on July 15, 2022,” Europe’s football governing body said in a statement.

“Russia is therefore not included in the UEFA European Football Championship 2022–24 qualifying draw.”

The Russian Football Federation had appealed the ban, hoping to get the UEFA decision rescinded, but the ban was upheld by CAS in July.

“The Union is currently awaiting the full text of the CAS decision, following the study of which a decision will be made on further steps,” the Russian Football Union said.

Russia was also banned from the upcoming World Cup in Qatar by FIFA.

The team had originally qualified for the European qualifying playoffs.

The Russian women’s side were also kicked out of this year’s Euro in England, with their place taken by Portugal.

The 2024 European Championship will be hosted by Germany, the qualifying draw set for October 9 in Frankfurt.

Germany’s interior minister has also asked for Belarus to be banned from the tournament for backing Russia.