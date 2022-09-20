Roberto Zerbi replaces Graham Potter at Brighton

Upon the departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea, Brighton has appointed Roberto De Zerbi on a four year deal.

The announcement was made on Sunday via the club’s twitter page which states ;

“We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the club’s new head coach! 🤝”.

We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the club’s new head coach! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tNoNZfFaxQ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 18, 2022

The club parted ways with Graham Potter who joined Chelsea on September 8, 2022 after he gave Brighton their best record start in their premier league history.

Roberto De Zerbi was the former coach of Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, the Italian tactician left after Russia began their special military operation in Ukraine.

The Italian tenacity will be put to test in his first match against Liverpool on Saturday.