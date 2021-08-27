Ronaldo snubs Man City to join Manchester United

Former Real Madrid star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has officially signed for Manchester United after 12 years away from Old Trafford.

Manchester United confirmed the return after days of speculation as to where the Portuguese star would go upon leaving Juventus.

Ronaldo was set to join Manchester City before Manchester United made a last minute bid to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo snubbed Pep Guardiola’s side after receiving a call from his mentor and former Man United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson who convinced him to return to Old Trafford.

Ronaldo, 36, rejoined Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United side on a two-year deal, with an agreement in place with Juventus while personal terms and a medical are still to be confirmed.

“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” a statement from Manchester United website reads.

Cristiano, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, has so far won over 30 major trophies during his career, including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the European Championship for his native Portugal.

“Everyone at the club looks forward to welcoming Cristiano back to Manchester.”

Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 games in his first spell at Man United