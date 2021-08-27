How Ferguson may influence Ronaldo’s decision to join Man United

Manchester United are hoping to beat rivals, Manchester City, to bring Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford.

Manchester City were in talks to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus some days back, but news from England says Manchester United are likely to land Ronaldo following Alex Ferguson’s influence.

According to the Manchester Evening, Manchester United have offered Cristiano Ronaldo a contract on Friday morning following a late intervention from former United Boss Sir Alex Ferguson, who spoke to Ronaldo to convince him to join Man United over Man City.

The Portugal captain, through his agent Jorge Mendes, has told Juventus Ronaldo no longer wants to play for the club.

Ronaldo, who is in the final year of his contract in Turin, was not in Man City’s plans this summer but became an option after the Premier League champions missed out on signing England captain Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Mendes was in talks with City after the Portugal star decided to leave Juventus, but it emerged on Friday afternoon that Pep Guardiola’s side will not sign him.

Juventus wanted a £25million transfer fee, but City were pushing for a free transfer and for Ronaldo to take a pay cut on his £500,000-a-week wages.

Man United signalled their interest in the Old Trafford legend on Friday when Solskjaer made it clear that he would welcome Ronando, 36-year-old five-time Ballon d’Or winner back to Old Trafford.

“Ronaldo is a legend of the club, and the greatest player of all time, if you ask me,’ said the United boss. ‘I didn’t think he’d leave Juventus. We have always had good communication and I know Bruno (Fernandes) has been talking to him.

“He knows what we feel about him. If he was ever going to move away from Juventus, he knows we’re here.

“When you are Messi, Ronaldo, Pogba or Bruno, you have to read a lot about yourself. Let’s see what happens with Cristiano, because he is a legend of this club.

“I don’t want to speculate too much on Cristiano. We focus on the ones we have here.

‘I was fortunate to play with Ronaldo and coach him. Everyone who has played with Ronaldo has a soft spot for him.’

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri also confirmed that Ronaldo has played his last game for the Italian giants and at that point, it seemed that the Portugal star was destined to move to England.

Allegri said: “Ronaldo told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus.

‘He is not available for Saturday’s match against Empoli. He’s going to look for a new club after three years here.’

Ronaldo bid his teammates farewell in a meeting with Juventus players on Friday and at that point, his move to Man United looked to be becoming a formality.

Man City manager Guardiola spoke about the prospect of signing Ronaldo on Friday before it emerged the club had withdrawn from the race to sign him.

“In the three or four days anything can happen,’” Pep said. ‘There are few players, Ronaldo included who decide where they are going to play.

“I am incredibly happy with the squad I have. More than satisfied. We are the same guys except Sergio left and Jack arrived. I focus on what we have to do and the players we have right now.’

Derby manager Wayne Rooney, former Red Devils star and played along Ronaldo at Man United dismissed the prospect of Ronaldo playing for Man City

“I don’t know what to make of it, to be honest. If you’re asking me if I think it’s possible then I have major doubts that it is a possibility.

“Cristiano has got a great legacy at United. I don’t think he’s going to move somewhere for financial reasons,” Rooney said.

Rooney added that Cristiano has a very good legacy at Manchester United and can’t see him play for another club in England.

Ronaldo moved to Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018 for a fee worth £105m and he has scored 101 goals in 134 games for the club, helping them to two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia trophy and two Italian Super Cups.

Ronaldo earns €31m (£26.6m) per year after tax at the Allianz Stadium.