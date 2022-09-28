Riyad Mahrez on target as Algeria’s Foxes defeats Super Eagles of Nigeria

The Desert Foxes of Algeria recorded their 10th victory over the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday night when both sides clashed in a friendly match in Oran, Algeria.

The match which ended in 2-1 was both sides’ 22nd encounter in all competitions and their second encounter in three days, after a 2-2 draw Saturday.

The Super Eagles were on course to register their 10th win over their African counterpart when they took an early lead in the ninth minute through a Terem Moffi goal

The star studded Algeria team which featured Manchester City’s starman Riyad Mahrez was on hand to draw level for his team in the 42nd minute penalty kick after Nigerian defender Onyeka committed a foul.

The second half resumed with the Desert Foxes taking the lead in the 61st minute through a Youcef Atal goal after the OG Nice winger created space for himself to drive a shot past the goalkeeper.

Algeria dominated possession and there was little or no chance for the Super Eagles to score with Alex Iwobi unable to replicate his impressive Saturday performance against the Algeria Team B, the Everton man celebrating his 60th caps for the National Team.

Algeria continued their impressive run with a five straight victory in all competitions since they lost 2-1 to Cameroon after extra time in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off.