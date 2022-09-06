Sport brief: Nadal bows out of US Open

The king of clay Rafael Nadal was Monday eliminated from the ongoing US Open by American Frances Tiafoe in a well contested duel.

The elimination is the Spaniard’s earliest exit from US Open in six years on. Tiafoe had to dig deep to outmaneuver the four-time US Open champion Nadal who came into the tournament with a mission to win a 23rd Grand Slam title but was halted by the world No.26 in a match that ended 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Nadal who won Australian and French Open championship was unable to compete at the Wimbledon semis in July this year due to an abdominal pain.

Anthony Joshua squares up with Tyson Fury on Twitter

Things got frenzied in the boxing world when World Boxing Champion (WBC) title holder Tyson Fury teased a fight with fellow countryman Anthony Joshua to fight in what he tagged “Battle of Britain” heavyweight clash..

The match which is expected to happen in December 2022 if preparation is to go as planned. Initially it was a match between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury that were expected but talks broke down when Oleksandr Usyk announced that he will not be able to fight again this year, Sky Sports reported.

The Ukrainian defeated Joshua in August to defend the unified WBO, WBA and IBF belts, in an undisputed heavyweight championship fight.

Anthony Joshua agreed to Tyson Fury’s challenge via twitter.

Yea calm. I don’t do the online discussions just for clout, so if your really about it shout @258mgt. I’ll be ready in December. Khalas https://t.co/kKCWdrlmol — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 5, 2022

Juventus star Paul Pogba admits using witchcraft but not on Kylian Mbappé

The football world has been left in absolute surprise since former Manchester United player and current Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba revealed on Monday that he used witchcraft but, not on PSG star Kylian Mbappe like his brother Mathias Pogba claimed when the out-of-club elder brother accused him of using voodoo.

Paul Pogba revealed that he sought the use of witchcraft when he embarked on humanitarian mission with a humanitarian organization that helps children in Africa as reported via France Info.

Paul Pogba had reported his elder brother Mathias Pogba and an estranged childhood friend of being the two-man gang that extorted him 200,000 euros and went ahead to still ask him for 13 million euros, before he recognized his brother in Turin training camp which made the Juve man draw the attention of Italian and French police authorities to the ongoing blackmail.

Francesco Bagnaia wins San Marino MotoGP

It was a fourth straight victory for the Italian and Ducati Lenovo rider Francesco Bagnaia when he won San Marino Moto Grand Prix at Misano Adriatico on Sunday.

The Ducati rider won the race over Gresini rider Enea Bastianini by just 0.034 seconds in an exciting San Marino Grand Prix victory. The victory moved the Italian above Aleix Espargaro into second and within 30 points of reigning world champion Quartararo, who finished fifth.

Bagnaia had to put up an impressive performance to win as he had been forced to start from fifth as a penalty for an incident during practice on Friday.