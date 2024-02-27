Report links Zidane to potential Liverpool coaching role

According to reports, former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, is reportedly linked to replace Jurgen Klopp who will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 51-year-old Frenchman who had a successful spell at Real Madrid has indicated he would like to return to a coaching role amid speculations linking him to Liverpool and other Premiership clubs.

Zidane has revealed he is keen to return to the bench after a few years away from the dugout.

“Why not, anything can happen. Now I’m doing other things, but we’ll see. I would certainly like to return to the bench,” Zidane said.

Zidane won 11 trophies during his two spells at Santiago Bernabeu, including; two La Liga titles, two Spanish Super Cups, three Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups and two FIFA Club World Cups.

Liverpool are searching for a new manager with Klopp set to leave Anfield at the end of the season to take a break from football.

According to L’Equipe journalist Nabil Djellit, Zidane could be attracted to moving to any of the top clubs in the Premier League.

“You have to look at the market in England. Liverpool, Manchester United. They can be challenges that could interest him even if, until very recently, he declined the possibility of going to the Premier League,” Djellit said as reported by football365.

“However, maybe he could be tempted by the best league in the world. He’s won with Real Madrid, the best club in the world, three Champions Leagues, no one had done it before.

“Zidane could also, if (the France national team job) takes a while (to free up), want to try out in the Premier League. I wouldn’t be surprised.”