Real Madrid’s Benzema snuffs out Chelsea’s UEFA hopes

At the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, approximately 60,000 fans watched UEFA defending champions, Chelsea eliminated from the UEFA competition.

Last week’s hat-trick by Benzema at Stamford Bridge had given Madrid the upper hand ahead of the clash between the two giants.

Chelsea trailed Real Madrid by two goals following the first leg of the UEFA quarter-finals in London, which ended 1 – 3 in favor of Ancelotti’s men.

But Mount and Rudiger’s goals put the Blues ahead early in the second leg of the UEFA quarter-finals against Real Madrid, leveling the score at 3 – 3 on aggregate.

Later in the game, Timo Werner broke through Madrid’s defense and fired a shot past Courtois, giving Chelsea a taste of victory and the chance to advance to the semi-finals; (3 – 4 on aggregate)

Los Blancos equalized through Rodrigo in the 8th minute (4-4) before Karim Benzema nicked it in extra time header to wash away Chelsea’s heroic efforts at the Bernabeu (5-4) and seal the damage done at Stamford Bridge.

According to OptaJoe, Chelsea became only the second English team to score three goals away from Real Madrid in all European competition, after Manchester United did so in a 3-3 draw in the European Cup in May 1968.

Despite an intriguing performance, this was the Blues’ first visit and loss at Real Madrid’s home, the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.