Ratcliffe: Man United must make difficult decisions to regain glory

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe has acknowledged the club’s decline and the need for significant changes to restore its former glory. He has emphasised the importance of making tough decisions and improving recruitment.

Ratcliffe’s remarks align with the sentiments of new manager Ruben Amorim, who recently described United as a “massive club” but not a “massive team.” The British billionaire’s INEOS group assumed control of United’s football operations earlier this year, yet the team’s struggles on the pitch persist despite a surprise FA Cup triumph last season.

Speaking to the United We Stand fanzine, Ratcliffe acknowledged the scale of the challenge. “The club has drifted for a long period of time, a decade or so. Manchester United has become mediocre,” he said. “It’s not elite, and it is supposed to be one of the best football clubs in the world. That’s what it used to be under Alex (Ferguson). There is a major change to come to achieve elite status. There has already been a huge change.”

United last mounted a credible Premier League title challenge during Ferguson’s final season in 2012/13. Ratcliffe believes achieving that level again will require bold action. “We have to make some difficult and unpopular decisions. If you shy away from the difficult decisions, then nothing much is going to change,” he added.

Since replacing Erik ten Hag with Ruben Amorim in late October, United have revamped their backroom operations under Ratcliffe’s oversight. However, recruitment remains a sore point. “We must have the best recruitment in the world,” Ratcliffe asserted. “Data analysis comes alongside recruitment. It doesn’t really exist here. We’re still in the last century on data analysis.”

The INEOS chief stressed the importance of assembling the right personnel to build a sustainable future. “These things don’t happen overnight. You can’t just flick a light switch and sort out recruitment. It’s all about people, and we need to find the right people,” he said.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share