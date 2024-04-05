Ranking the 10 Most Expensive Defenders in 2024

Defenders play a crucial role in football, not just in keeping clean sheets but also in providing assists and even scoring goals. In this week’s BusinessDay Business of Sports edition, we delve into the top 10 most expensive defenders according to Transfermarkt.com.

William Saliba (Arsenal)

Valuation: €80m

William Saliba, a key player for Arsenal, is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world. He is known for his composure on the ball and physicality, the 23-year-old French international continues to impress and is considered one of the most promising young defenders in European football.

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Valuation: €80m

Rúben Dias, the backbone of Manchester City’s defence, is hailed for his consistency and leadership qualities. The 26-year-old Portuguese defender was named the Premier League Player of the Season for the 2020/2021 season and has established himself as one of the best centre-backs globally with his impressive performance for Pep Guardiola’s Man City side.

Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City)

Valuation: €75m

Since joining Manchester City, Josko Gvardiol has showcased his talents and continues to develop as one of Europe’s top defenders. With his physicality and tactical awareness, The 22-year-old Croatian youngster is a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League.

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Valuation: €70m

Alphonso Davies, known for his electrifying pace and versatility, the 23-year-old Canadian defender has been a standout performer for Bayern Munich. With his impressive performances, Davies has attracted interest from La Liga giants Real Madrid and the Spanish side are looking to add him to boost their squad for next season.

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Valuation: €70m

Alessandro Bastoni’s calmness under pressure and ability to initiate attacks make him one of the most promising defenders in Italian football. A key figure in Inter Milan’s successes, Bastoni has contributed significantly to the team’s defensive solidity.

Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

Valuation: €70m

Despite his young age, Ronald Araujo has emerged as one of the brightest defensive talents in football. With his defensive attributes and technical skills, Araujo is expected to play a vital role for both Barcelona and the Uruguay national team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Valuation: €70m

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exceptional technique and defensive capabilities have made him one of the best right-back defenders in the world. A key player in Liverpool’s successes, Alexander-Arnold has won numerous trophies with the Reds including the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup.

Eder Militao (Real Madrid)

Valuation: €70m

Eder Militao’s physicality and defensive prowess have made him an integral part of Real Madrid’s backline. With his impressive performances in La Liga and the UEFA Champions League, Militao has established himself as one of the most promising defenders in football.

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich)

Valuation: €65m

De Ligt made his professional debut for Ajax’s first team in 2016 at the age of 17 and quickly established himself as one of the most promising young defenders in European football.

The Dutch defender known for his commanding presence and aerial ability, joined Bayern Munich in 2022. At just 24 years old, de Ligt continues to impress with his defensive skills and is considered one of the best young talents in football.

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Valuation: €65m

Achraf Hakimi’s speed and versatility make him one of the most exciting full-backs in football. With his attacking prowess and defensive abilities, Hakimi has been a crucial player for Paris Saint-Germain both in domestic and European competitions. The 24-year-old Dutch international has continued to impress with his commanding presence, aerial ability, and ability to read the game.