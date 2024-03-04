QPR, Al Ettifaq interested in signing Nwabali

English Championship side Queens Park Rangers and Saudi Arabia’s Al Ettifaq are reportedly considering signing Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

The 27-year-old has attracted interest in Europe following his heroic performance with Nigeria at the 2023 Africa Cup Of Nations where his effort helped the three-time African champion to a second-place finish after losing to Ivory Coast 2-1 in the final.

As per football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Nwabali, currently with Chippa United in the South African league, has caught the attention of QPR and Al Ettifaq. Managed by Steven Gerrard, Al Ettifaq is poised to compete with QPR for the signature of the Nigerian goalkeeper.

“Nigeria GK Stanley Nwabali, on the list of different clubs as Al Ettifaq in Saudi and Queens Park Rangers in the UK, have enquired about him,” Roman posted on his X account.

“His South African club Chippa United will consider his future move in the next months.”

Nwabali, the 27-year-old Nigeria international initially came to prominence in his home country with Go Round FC, with spells at fellow Nigerian clubs Eyimba, Lobi Stars and Katsina United. Then, in 2022, he moved to his current club Chippa United, who are playing in the South African top-flight.

Nwabali’s form in the past few years earned him international recognition, as he made his debut for Nigeria in 2021 in an international friendly against Mexico in Los Angeles, United States.

In December 2023, he was called up for the 2023 AFCON in Ivory Coast.

He was named Man of the Match in the semi-final encounter against South Africa, as he saved two penalties in a 4–2 victory during the shootouts following a 1–1 draw in regulation time.

The shot-stopper was key for the Super Eagles as they reached the final, but they ultimately came up short by losing to hosts Ivory Coast in a dramatic final.