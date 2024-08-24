PSG shine without Mbappe, crush Montpellier 6-0

Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continued their impressive start to the 2024/25 season with a commanding 6-0 victory over Montpellier at the Parc des Princes stadium.

The match showcased the team’s strength and potential in the absence of Kylian Mbappe.

Bradley Barcola scored twice, while Marco Asensio, Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery, and Lee Kang-in also found the net for PSG. The reigning Ligue 1 champions have now scored 10 goals in their first two games, indicating a bright future without Mbappe.

PSG’s young squad, featuring several players under 25, played with energy and style. Joao Neves, a 19-year-old midfield addition from Benfica, made his first start. Desire Doue, also 19, made his debut as a second-half substitute.

Coach Luis Enrique praised the team’s performance, highlighting their versatility and eagerness to succeed. PSG’s dominance in Ligue 1 is evident, despite losing Mbappe and spending significantly on new players.

“It was a perfect night,” Luis Enrique commented. “We had 16 stars tonight, all the players who took part. Sixteen stars in attack and in defense, that is perfection, and that is what we are looking for.”

Featuring a youthful lineup, including two teenagers and eight players aged between 18 and 25, PSG played with flair and confidence. The match also saw the debut of 19-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Neves, a summer signing from Benfica for a potential €69.9 million, and Desire Doue, another 19-year-old, who made his first appearance after joining from Rennes for €50 million.

Luis Enrique expressed his satisfaction with the squad, stating, “In two games, you can already see the profile of the players we have brought in. They are totally suited to our way of playing, and I think they will all bring us a lot.”

PSG’s comprehensive victory suggests they remain a formidable force in their pursuit of an 11th French title in 13 seasons, even without their all-time top scorer Mbappé. While PSG invested €175 million in new talent during the summer transfer window, Montpellier, in stark contrast, did not make any signings, highlighting the vast difference in resources between the clubs.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst