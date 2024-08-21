PSG not ruling out Osimhen deal as transfer window nears end

Victor Osimhen‘s future at Napoli remains up in the air as the summer transfer window winds down. Despite strong links to Arsenal, Chelsea, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Nigerian striker has yet to secure a move away from Italy.

Conflicting reports have emerged regarding PSG’s interest in Osimhen. While L’Equipe recently reported that the French giants have decided not to pursue the striker despite Gonçalo Ramos’ injury, new information suggests that PSG is not entirely ruling out a late move for Osimhen.

According to RMC Sport’s Fabrice Hawkins, PSG believe their attack are already well-strengthened, but they are keeping an eye on the situation.

“PSG feel they have already strengthened their attack,” Hawkins stated. “But with just a week left, they will stay alert. If there’s an opportunity to bring in Osimhen, who is eager to join, they won’t close the door on that possibility.”

Since joining Napoli from Lille, Osimhen has been a prolific goalscorer, netting 76 goals in 133 appearances. His 65 Serie A goals were instrumental in Napoli’s Serie A title win in 2023.

However, it appears that PSG may not be willing to match Napoli’s valuation for the Nigerian international, leaving Osimhen’s future uncertain as the transfer window draws to a close.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst