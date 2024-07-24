Osimhen’s PSG move on the brink of collapse

Victor Osimhen’s highly anticipated transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is facing major obstacles and is on the brink of collapsing as the French champions are reluctant to meet his €130 million release clause set by Napoli.

BusinessDay on Monday reported that Osimhen’s potential move to Parc des Princes was imminent, but recent developments indicate the deal may not go through.

According to Italian media outlet Calcio Mercato, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is firm on not parting ways with Osimhen for anything less than his €130 million release clause.

On Monday, further developments saw Osimhen’s representative, Roberto Calenda, flying to Paris for discussions. A call was also allegedly held between De Laurentiis and PSG chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi, along with sporting directors Giovanni Manna and Luis Campos. However, these meetings were reportedly unproductive, with PSG unwilling to pay nearly €130 million for a new centre-forward.

“The contacts between Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis and PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi, supported by their respective sporting directors Manna and Campos, have not, at least for the moment, achieved the acceleration that everyone expected,” reported Calcio Mercato.

“PSG reiterated to Napoli that it will not pay or activate the €130 million termination clause. That figure is considered too high by the Parisian club, which has opened up to an evaluation that can only be approached with the inclusion of a technical counterpart among those in excess at Luis Henrique’s court.”

The report adds that Napoli have refused to include Nordi Mukiele, Carlos Soler, or Kang-in-Lee in part exchange.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also reported that PSG are reluctant to pay the €130 million release clause for the Super Eagles striker. Romano wrote on his X account: “Negotiations between PSG and Napoli for Osimhen are not advancing after recent talks. PSG rejected the inclusion of Kang-in-Lee in the deal and will not trigger the release clause as Napoli wanted. The deal is not happening under these conditions.”

Osimhen, the 24-year-old Nigerian striker, has been a standout performer, scoring 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli, including 65 in Serie A. He played a crucial role in Napoli’s 2022/23 Serie A title triumph, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess and making him one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe.

The situation has left Osimhen’s future uncertain, potentially reopening the door for Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United to reignite their interest in the Super Eagles star.