Osimhen’s move to PSG to be completed in coming days

Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is reportedly set to complete his highly anticipated transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Napoli, according to Sky Sport Italia.

This move could be finalised this week, enabling Napoli to raise funds for signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

The 2023 Serie A champions are ready to part ways with Osimhen, but no European club has yet agreed to meet his €130m release clause. Last week, Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, was in Paris negotiating with PSG, who are reportedly willing to include one of their players in a player-plus-cash deal.

However, reports from France offer a different perspective. L’Equipe journalist Loïc Tanzi reported on X (formerly Twitter) that talks between PSG and Napoli have cooled down recently because PSG must first sell Gonçalo Ramos or Randal Kolo Muani.

Tanzi also claims that Osimhen has privately considered staying at Napoli for another season and still needs to discuss this with coach Antonio Conte.

As of now, Napoli still expects to sell Osimhen this summer, as he has not participated in the team’s first two summer friendlies. Sources in France suggest that neither Ramos nor Kolo Muani are close to leaving Paris, which has led to discussions about Osimhen potentially staying at Napoli.

This development adds another twist to Osimhen’s transfer saga. It seemed he was on the verge of a blockbuster move to PSG, having agreed to terms and expressing interest despite his dream of playing in the Premier League. However, negotiations between PSG and Napoli have been challenging.