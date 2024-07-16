PSG to offer Napoli three players for Osimhen

French champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly ready to offer Napoli three players to sign Nigeria international Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

Les Parisiens intend to secure both Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in a major transfer deal.

Osimhen’s contract includes a €130 million release clause, which PSG are keen to negotiate down.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Ligue 1 champions are not willing to spend more than €100m for Napoli ace and are considering a player-plus-cash deal, potentially involving Carlos Soler, Nordi Mukiele and Lee Kang-in.

Osimhen could depart Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in the summer transfer window, with strong indications pointing towards a move to PSG.

In addition to PSG, Saudi Pro League clubs have shown interest in Osimhen, and heavyweights like Manchester United and Bayern Munich have previously competed for his signature.

However, PSG is expected to make the first formal move, though no official proposal has yet been presented to Napoli’s president, Aurelio De Laurentiis.

At a press conference during Napoli’s pre-season training camp, manager Antonio Conte hinted at a potential agreement for Osimhen to leave this summer. Napoli is reportedly eyeing Romelu Lukaku as a possible replacement.

Despite training with Napoli at their pre-season camp in Dimaro, Osimhen’s appeal has diminished among some clubs following a less impressive season. PSG, needing to replace Kylian Mbappé and unsatisfied with Randal Kolo Muani, is focused on Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia to strengthen their attack.

PSG targeted Osimhen in 2023, but he renewed his contract with Napoli, seemingly to facilitate a future transfer. Osimhen prefers a move to the Premier League and is not enthusiastic about joining a Saudi club at this stage.

Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, was spotted in Paris to discuss a potential move, and a transfer this summer appears likely. However, the substantial release clause remains a significant hurdle for interested clubs.