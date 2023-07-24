PSG accepts Al Hilal’s £259m offer for Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has accepted a 300 million euros (£259m) offer from Saudi Arabia Pro League side Al Hilal for French forward Kylian Mbappe.

Sky Sports broke the news on its official Twitter handle Monday evening.

The offer could be for just one year, allowing the player to leave for Real Madrid next season and the French club to charge a very high transfer fee.

Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not sign a new contract, while the Real Madrid transfer target’s deal in France expires in 2024.

Many clubs have already asked for Mbappe, although they know his incorporation is more complicated.

Manchester United, Chelsea, and even Tottenham in the Premier League, and in Italy, Inter and AC Milan… and now it seems that Barcelona have joined the long list.

According to the French publication, Mbappe’s future is closer to Real Madrid than Barcelona and Riyadh.

French publication L’Equipe had earlier reported a Barcelona-PSG meeting to discuss Mbappe’s future away from Paris on Monday morning.

According to the publication, the Catalan giants are assessing his signing and are meeting with PSG on Monday.

Also Read: I can’t decide my future on one game- Mbappe

The French media outlet reported that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the next few hours to discuss the arrival of Kylian Mbappe in Catalonia.

Given the Catalan club’s financial situation, the deal seems unfeasible, as the club is far from reaching the figures PSG requested for their star player.