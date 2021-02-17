I can’t decide my future on one game- Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain destroyed Barcelona at Camp Nou on Tuesday evening in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. The Parisians won the game 4-1, with Mbappe embodying their pace, power and ingenuity.

Mbappe netted a sublime Champions League hat-trick for PSG to upstage Barcelona’s Lionel Messi on his own turf and draw comparisons with Brazilian Ronaldo.

Speaking during the post-match, Mbappe played his cards close to his chest regarding his future as per Marca. “The PSG shirt is one that I cherish and carry in my heart,” he said. “My future? It would be stupid to decide my future based on just one game. It’s something to reflect on for the long term. I’ve always said that I’m happy here and games like that make you very happy.”

Read Also: https://businessday.ng/sports/article/with-1billion-debt-barcelona-on-verge-of-bankruptcy/

At the age of 22, Mbappe has already won the World Cup with France and his latest showing signalled his capabilities of being the heir to Messi’s throne.

A display of ice-cold finishing allowed PSG to take a commanding 4-1 lead into the last-16 second leg at Parc des Princes on 10 March.

“It is clear that he is a great footballer, today he has shown it with this hat-trick,” said PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino. “The great players are creating a path and these three goals put him in the media spotlight.

“We had no doubts and we are happy for him, it’s normal, there are going to be rumours [about him leaving]. What is clear is that he is happy in Paris and we all want to find the best way.”