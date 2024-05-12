Premier League title now in Man City’s hands- Guardiola

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City now hold the fate of the Premier League title after a dominant 4-0 victory over Fulham that propelled them to the top of the table on Saturday.

Josko Gvardiol opened the scoring, adding another goal along with Phil Foden’s strike before Julian Alvarez’s late penalty secured a commanding win at Craven Cottage.

Guardiola‘s squad currently sits two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who face Manchester United in their upcoming match on Sunday.

Should Arsenal stumble against Man United, Man City could secure an unprecedented fourth consecutive English title with a win against Tottenham on Tuesday.

Even if Arsenal triumph, City could clinch their sixth title in seven seasons by defeating Tottenham next week and triumphing over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium on May 19.

Guardiola emphasized the significance of their control over the title race, stating,

“In the last game of the season against West Ham the destiny is in our hands and that is what we want. It will be difficult but we are ready for the challenge.”

“Since they (Arsenal) lost against Aston Villa, the destiny is in our hands.” He expressed readiness for the challenge ahead, emphasizing the importance of focusing solely on the next game.

Reflecting on his team’s ability to perform under pressure, Guardiola praised his players for thriving in such situations, citing their enjoyment of the challenge. He added that their approach to taking each game as it comes and maintaining focus on winning the next match.

With City now unbeaten in 21 league games, Guardiola commended his team’s resilience and determination as they continue to pursue success in the league.