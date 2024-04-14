Arsenal, Liverpool defeats boost Man City’s Premier League title defence

Aston Villa dealt a significant blow to Arsenal‘s Premier League title aspirations with a 2-0 victory at the Emirates on Sunday, while Liverpool stumbled to a shocking 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Anfield, to boost Manchester City‘s chances of retaining the league title.

Manchester City emerged as the biggest winners of the day, maintaining a two-point lead at the top of the table with six games remaining.

Arsenal had been in remarkable form, securing 31 out of a possible 33 Premier League points in 2024 before Villa’s visit. However, former Gunners boss Unai Emery thwarted his old club’s title charge with a well-earned victory.

Arsenal midfielder, Declan Rice, reflected on the defeat, saying, “No one would have predicted our run since January. It’s come to an end today. You need to reset.”

“I still think there will be plenty more twists and turns to go. We’re in a three-horse title race with two unbelievable sides but, as you’ve seen with other results today, the Premier League can throw up anything.”

Villa’s victory propelled them into pole position for a Champions League spot next season, moving three points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham. Emery praised his team’s performance, emphasizing the importance of consistency.

“We are not being consistent in every match like I want, but today we were fantastic,” said Emery.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s struggle continued as they suffered their first Premier League defeat at Anfield since October 2022, falling to Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp’s side seemed to have lost momentum at a crucial stage of the campaign, winning just three of their last eight games in all competitions.

Klopp acknowledged the ramifications of the defeat in the title race, highlighting the need for improved performance in the remaining matches.

“I am not dumb,” said Klopp on the ramifications for the title race.

“The answer is pretty easy: if we play like we did in the first half, why should we win the league? If you play like in the second half, we can win football games.

“So if we can win football games then we will see how many we can win. We have to be around when the other guys now struggle, if they struggle.”

With Arsenal and Liverpool faltering, Manchester City’s path to a fourth consecutive English top-flight title appears clearer. The defeats suffered by their rivals have strengthened City’s position at the top of the table, as they aim to make history once again.

In other results, West Ham’s European hopes were dealt a blow with a 2-0 home defeat to Fulham, courtesy of two goals from Andreas Pereira, who lifted Fulham to 12th place in the league standings.