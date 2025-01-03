Premier League chief warns of Club World Cup impact on Man City, Chelsea

Premier League chief warns of Club World Cup impact on Man City and Chelsea

Premier League CEO Richard Masters has expressed concern over the challenges Manchester City and Chelsea may face due to their participation in the expanded FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this year.

The two clubs will represent England in the 32-team tournament, scheduled to conclude with the final on July 13. This tight timeline leaves just over a month before the 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off on August 16, potentially disrupting players’ recovery periods.

Players’ unions have raised welfare concerns, with some threatening legal action, while national leagues have voiced dissatisfaction over the tournament’s potential impact on their competitions.

“The leagues and the players’ unions are not happy with the decisions being taken at a global level,” Masters told Sky Sports. “We’ve seen the Club World Cup come in, and obviously, that is going to have an impact on the Premier League.

“If either Manchester City or Chelsea get to the final, the Premier League starts four weeks later, and all players are supposed to have three weeks off as part of their contractual commitments. So how does that work? With great difficulty, I would say.”

Masters also addressed concerns about the financial stability of English football amid the ongoing debate about the introduction of an independent regulator. He insisted the Premier League is “not on a financial precipice” but highlighted significant legal expenses incurred to uphold its rules.

The league spent over £45 million ($56 million) in legal costs during the 2023/24 season and continues to face substantial legal fees. This includes its ongoing disciplinary case against Manchester City, which involves more than 100 alleged breaches of financial rules dating back to 2023.

As the Club World Cup looms, questions remain about how clubs and players will navigate the congested schedule while maintaining performance and welfare standards.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.

