Expanded FIFA Club World Cup 2025 draw reveals exciting matchups

The draw for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has unveiled a host of thrilling fixtures set to take place across 12 U.S. venues from June 15 to July 13.

Manchester City will launch their title defence against Juventus in Group G, having claimed the 2023 title by defeating Fluminense. City will also face Wydad Casablanca and Al Ain. In Group D, Chelsea face a tough opener against Brazilian champions Flamengo, alongside Club León and Espérance de Tunis.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami have been drawn into Group A with Palmeiras and Porto, while Neymar’s Al-Hilal reignites his rivalry with Real Madrid in Group H. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain will tackle a formidable Group B featuring Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, and Seattle Sounders, and Bayern Munich will meet Benfica in Group C.

For the first time, the tournament will feature 32 teams, with 12 European clubs qualifying through their Champions League records over the past four seasons. The final will be held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 13.

Despite its ambitious expansion, the tournament has faced opposition. FIFPro and the European Leagues body have filed a complaint with the European Commission over concerns about player workload in an already congested schedule.

To counter these concerns, FIFA has partnered with DAZN for global streaming, offering free access to games and addressing earlier sponsorship challenges.

While critics point to the strain on players, FIFA remains confident that the expanded Club World Cup will elevate global club football and deliver an unforgettable spectacle for fans worldwide.

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Draw in Full

Group A: Palmeiras, FC Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami

Group B: Paris St-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders

Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica

Group D: Flamengo, Esperance Sportive de Tunisie, Chelsea, Club Leon

Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter Milan

Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns

Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus

Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

