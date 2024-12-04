FIFA Club World Cup draw set amid controversy over expanded format

FIFA Club World Cup

The draw for the inaugural 32-team FIFA Club World Cup will take place in Miami on Thursday, providing a closer look at a tournament that has sparked both excitement and fierce opposition across the football world.

Scheduled for 2025, the competition will serve as a precursor to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The expanded format promises a month-long football extravaganza featuring top clubs from around the globe in state-of-the-art stadiums.

Despite its ambitious scope, the tournament—widely viewed as FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s passion project—has faced criticism, particularly from Europe. Many see it as an unnecessary addition to an already overcrowded football calendar, with players voicing concerns over fatigue and burnout.

European Backlash

European leagues and players’ unions have been among the most vocal critics. In October, the European Leagues Association and FIFPro filed a legal complaint with the European Commission, accusing FIFA of abusing its position in managing the international fixture schedule.

Javier Tebas, president of Spain’s La Liga, has been particularly outspoken, urging Infantino to cancel the tournament. “Mr. President, you know you have not sold the broadcast rights for the Club World Cup. You know you have not sold any sponsorship rights,” Tebas stated. “Scrap the Club World Cup. It is not needed by the players, the clubs, or FIFA.”

Player Fatigue Concerns

Players have echoed concerns over the relentless fixture list. Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, winner of the 2023 Ballon d’Or, warned in September that players were nearing the brink of a strike due to the expanded UEFA Champions League and the looming Club World Cup. “If it keeps this way, we will have no other option,” Rodri said. “It’s something that worries us.”

FIFA’s Response

FIFA has dismissed the criticism, asserting that the tournament calendar was approved by the FIFA Council after consultation with stakeholders from all continents, including Europe and FIFPro.

FIFA also accused European leagues of acting out of “commercial self-interest and hypocrisy,” arguing that they prefer a calendar filled with friendlies and lucrative summer tours over meaningful competition.

As the draw unfolds, the debate over the Club World Cup’s place in football’s future continues to divide opinions, with players, clubs, and fans watching closely to see how the tournament takes shape.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

