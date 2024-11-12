FIFA Club World Cup draw set for December 5 in Miami

FIFA Club World Cup

The FIFA Club World Cup will take a new shape in 2025, expanding to 32 teams in a revamped format. The official draw for this inaugural tournament is set for December 5th in Miami.

Scheduled to run from June 15 to July 13, 2025, in the United States, the tournament promises to be a landmark event in global football. However, there are lingering concerns over the expanded competition’s impact on player workload and the uncertainty surrounding broadcast deals and revenue distribution.

Despite these issues, FIFA remains optimistic about making the Club World Cup a premier global spectacle. The organization is actively pursuing lucrative broadcast deals and sponsorships to boost the tournament’s appeal and financial success.

The expanded format will see elite clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich compete, marking a significant increase from the previous seven-team format. FIFA President Gianni Infantino recently announced that Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will host the tournament opener at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on June 15.

While excitement builds for the tournament’s debut, FIFA’s aim to host the Club World Cup every four years is still taking shape, with no host yet announced for the 2029 edition. As the draw date nears, fans worldwide eagerly await to see the group-stage matchups and potential thrilling clashes among the world’s top clubs.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

