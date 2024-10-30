FIFA lands major sponsor for expanded Club World Cup

FIFA has secured its first sponsor for the revamped Club World Cup, with Chinese electronics firm Hisense set to brand video review checks at the tournament, according to a FIFA statement.

With less than eight months until the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off, Hisense is currently the tournament’s only sponsor, while broadcast deals remain unconfirmed.

The 32-team competition, set to take place in the United States next year, will feature top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich. While the tournament is poised to be a global spectacle, FIFA has yet to finalise any official broadcast arrangements.

The partnership with Hisense represents a crucial advancement for the tournament, aiming to attract more sponsors and increase revenue. However, the absence of a global broadcast deal remains a concern, as it could limit the tournament’s reach and potential impact.

FIFA stated that the collaboration with Hisense “paves the way for further sponsorship deals for FIFA’s new flagship club competition to be announced in the coming weeks.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Hisense’s commitment to innovation and technology aligns with our vision for this tournament, which will bring together the 32 best teams from around the world for an unforgettable celebration of our game that will revolutionize club football.”

Hisense has been a World Cup sponsor since the 2018 tournament in Russia. FIFA aims to use the expanded Club World Cup to attract the attention of global television audiences and American fans in anticipation of the 2026 World Cup.

The plan is to hold the tournament every four years, designed to elevate club football and provide fans with exciting matchups between top teams from around the world.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will kick off the tournament as FIFA hopes to attract a global audience and generate significant interest in the competition.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

