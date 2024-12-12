FIFA Club World Cup 2025 to deliver $100m record prize money

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is set to take place in the United States from June to July, featuring 32 teams in a revamped and expanded format. The tournament boasts a staggering $100 million prize for the winner—the largest in soccer history.

This marks a significant evolution from the FIFA Club World Cup‘s previous iterations, which were smaller annual winter events, ending in 2005. FIFA’s bold prize fund dwarfs those of other competitions, including the UEFA Champions League, where Real Madrid earned $89 million for winning the 2023–24 edition. Notably, UEFA has increased its 2024–25 prize pool to $2.71 billion, perhaps in response to the competition.

In South America, Copa Libertadores champions Botafogo earned $31.34 million in total prize money, including $23 million for their victory in the final—a match labelled by the South American Soccer Confederation as the “best-paid match in the world.”

Tournament Structure and Qualification

The tournament will feature 12 European clubs, six South American sides, and four each from Africa, Asia, and North/Central America. Oceania has one slot, while the USA secures the final place as the host nation. Inter Miami is controversially tipped for this spot, likely to showcase Lionel Messi on the world stage.

European teams will be determined by their performance over the past four years in Champions League play. Clubs like Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Chelsea have already qualified as recent winners. However, AC Milan faces stiff competition from Juventus and Napoli for a spot based on projected rankings.

Teams will be divided into four groups of eight, with the top two advancing to a 16-team knockout stage. The tournament will adopt a four-year cycle similar to the FIFA World Cup.

Global Impact and Challenges

The Club World Cup has historically been dominated by European clubs, who have won the last 11 finals. Real Madrid and Barcelona account for over half of the tournament’s previous champions. FIFA President Gianni Infantino’s vision of a “truly global” soccer competition faces challenges, as wealth and success remain concentrated among the elite.

Still, the competition has had transformative effects for some. DR Congo’s TP Mazembe reinvested their 2010 success into infrastructure and youth development, becoming an African powerhouse. Similarly, Japan’s Kashima Antlers used their 2016 runner-up finish to upgrade facilities and enhance their standing in the J-League.

As anticipation builds, the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 promises to blend drama, high stakes, and a chance for global clubs to redefine their legacy on the sport’s grandest stage.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

