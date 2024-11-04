Osimhen's injury concern for Galatasaray ahead of Tottenham cracker

Galatasaray are closely monitoring the fitness of star striker Victor Osimhen as they prepare for their crucial UEFA Europa League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on November 7th. The Nigerian forward has been experiencing discomfort and has been training separately from the rest of the squad as a precaution.

While Galatasaray’s medical team has assured that the issue is not serious, Osimhen‘s participation in the match remains uncertain. The 25-year-old has been a key player for Galatasaray this season, significantly contributing to their impressive form.

Despite Osimhen’s potential absence, Galatasaray remain determined to secure a positive result against Tottenham. The Turkish giants are in excellent domestic form, currently leading the Super Lig.

Under the guidance of technical director Okan Buruk, the team has been diligently preparing for the upcoming match, focusing on tactical drills, physical conditioning, and attacking strategies. Osimhen was pivotal in Galatasaray’s recent 2-1 win over Beşiktaş, scoring a well-placed header for the second goal, which extended their lead in the Super Lig to eight points over their rivals.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

