Osimhen still on Chelsea’s radar, but loan deal unlikely – Romano

Chelsea remain keen on signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and are exploring the possibility of acquiring the Nigerian striker before the transfer window closes. While the Blues are considering a loan deal with an option to buy, such a move appears complicated.

According to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, both Osimhen and his agent have firmly rejected the possibility of a loan move to Stamford Bridge this summer. Despite this setback, Chelsea still view the 25-year-old as a potential target. However, the Premier League club is unwilling to meet Napoli’s current €100 million valuation, which is below Osimhen’s €130 million release clause.

“This loan with a buy option is something that the agent and the player don’t want to consider today,” Romano stated on his YouTube channel. “What happens tomorrow, I don’t know. I’m not involved in the story, but today, they don’t want to consider a loan.”

Napoli are eager to find a solution for Osimhen and have been in talks with Chelsea in recent days. The Italian club’s interest in Romelu Lukaku has also been a factor in the ongoing negotiations.

Romano further elaborated, “I can confirm Osimhen wants to leave, Napoli wants to find a solution for him, and Napoli wants to sign Lukaku. Napoli and Chelsea have also been talking in the last 24-48 hours.

The agent of Victor Osimhen released a statement on social media. In that, he said Victor Osimhen is not considering a loan move. He didn’t deny the interest from Chelsea, but he rejected the possibility of a loan move.”

Without an obligation to buy, a loan deal would mean Osimhen could potentially return to Napoli next summer. However, the Nigerian striker is looking to move on from the Italian club, making a permanent deal more appealing. With Osimhen seeking a permanent move away from Napoli, a loan deal is no longer a viable option. Chelsea’s financial constraints remain the primary obstacle to a successful transfer.

With a month left in the transfer window, the possibility of Osimhen signing for Chelsea is very likely, but significant developments are needed for a deal to materialise.