Osimhen dropped from Napoli’s pre-season friendly

Napoli manager Antonio Conte dropped Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from the squad for their pre-season friendly against KF Egnatia on Sunday evening.

This move sends a clear message about Osimhen’s future at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, with the Nigerian striker heavily linked with a transfer away from the Serie A champions.

Conte appears to be preparing for life without the Super Eagles forward, reportedly keen on bringing in Romelu Lukaku as a replacement.

In preparation for the friendly against Albanian side KF Egnatia, Conte named a back three of Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Natan, and Amir Rrahmani. This marks Conte’s third pre-season test with the Partenopei, employing a 3-4-2-1 system but notably excluding Osimhen, who continues to be linked with a move away from Stadio Maradona this season. The Nigeria international is not in the squad at all.

Napoli’s starting lineup for the match sees Walid Cheddira leading the line, while new signing Leonardo Spinazzola is set to make his debut. The club’s original pre-season fixture against Adana Demirspor was cancelled, leading to a late arrangement with Egnatia.

As the transfer window progresses, the future of Osimhen remains uncertain with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Chelsea showing interest in the Nigeria international.

Chelsea and PSG have been plotting to sign Osimhen, but his mega £110m release clause has been a significant hurdle. Only a few clubs can afford the Nigeria international at this price, limiting the potential suitors for the 6ft 1in forward.

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Victor Osimhen, not even on the bench for Napoli tonight as plan of both parties remains clear. Osimhen wants to leave, and Napoli want to bring in Lukaku. Talks with PSG are on stand-by since Monday at current conditions. Chelsea like Osimhen but won’t pay the clause.”