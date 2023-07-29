Osimhen scores twice in Napoli’s 4-0 friendly win against Hatayspor

In a friendly match held at Teofilo Patini in Castel di Sangro, Napoli displayed an impressive performance, securing a 4-0 victory against Hatayspor. Victor Osimhen shined, scoring two goals, while Simeone also contributed with a brace for Napoli.

First Half Highlights:

The match kicked off with intense action as Osimhen’s right-footed shot was deflected near the post by Hatayspor’s goalkeeper, Kardesler. Napoli continued to press, with Rrahmani’s header going high after Kvara’s corner. The breakthrough came in the 23rd minute when Politano stole the ball and delivered a perfect pass to Victor Osimhen, who scored his first goal of the season for Napoli. Just five minutes later, Osimhen struck again, capitalizing on a counterattack to net his second goal of the game.

Hatayspor showed resilience with Fernandes unleashing a powerful shot, well-blocked by Napoli’s goalkeeper, Meret. Yldirim also made an attempt, but Meret was alert at goal to make the save.

Second Half Highlights:

In the second half, Kvara’s efforts narrowly missed the target, hitting just wide. Zedadka hit the crossbar after a goalkeeper’s clearance, keeping Hatayspor at bay. Napoli continued to dominate, and Simeone contributed to the scoreline in the 64th minute, securing Napoli’s third goal amidst continuous pressure. Simeone later showcased his skills with a splendid personal action, delicately slotting the ball underneath to complete his brace and secure Napoli’s fourth goal.

The match concluded with a convincing 4-0 victory for Napoli, setting a positive tone for the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Napoli’s pre-season has been filled with promising performances, with this victory following a 1-1 draw against SPAL, the first foreign opponent they faced. The team’s preparations have been centered at the pre-season retreat in Abruzzo, under the guidance of coach Rudi Garcia, as they gear up for the challenges that lie ahead in the Italian football league.