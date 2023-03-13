Osimhen delights with fastest 100 goals in 197 matches

Victor Osimhen, the 24-year old Napoli forward has scored 100 goals in 197 matches, netting 0.93 goals per 90 minutes and beating records of football giants.

He has 19 goals in 22 Serie A, Italy’s domestic league games and has also been instrumental to the Parthenopean’s 22nd Serie A league victory of the 2022-23 season campaign.

Among the players Osimhen surpassed are Robert Lewandowski who played 216 games before scoring 100 goals; Lionel Messi, played 210 games before netting the 100th time, Christiano Ronaldo, had his 100th goal after 301 games, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, needed 201 matches to hit the 100 goals spot.

Currently, the pacey Nigerian striker is worth £70 million (euros) at the transfer market, and is the second-highest-paid Super Eagles player, earning £554 per hour. This cumulates to an annual take-home pay of £4.84 million or N 1.9 billion.

Although his contract with Napoli ends in 2025, multiple clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, Chelsea, and Real Madrid have shown interest in signing him.