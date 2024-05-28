Nwabali hints at Chippa United summer exit

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has hinted at a potential departure from Chippa United during the summer transfer window, amidst growing interest from other clubs.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles goalkeeper had an impressive 2023/24 outing in the South African Premier Division, keeping 12 clean sheets and conceding 27 goals in 29 matches for the Gqebera-based team.

Nwabali’s rise to prominence accelerated in January when he played a pivotal role in helping Nigeria reach the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast where he kept four clean sheets in seven appearances and made two crucial penalty saves in the quarterfinals against South Africa.

His stellar performances have attracted interest from clubs abroad, including Saudi Pro League’s Al Ettifaq, English Championship side QPR, and South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.

After Chippa United’s 1-0 loss to Sekhukhune United at Buffalo City Stadium, Nwabali expressed his desire for new challenges.

“Well, everyone would love to leave because when you are in some position, you need to grow,” the Nigerian goal-stopper said.

“Like everyone in my position, I would like to grow more. I’m talking about clubs higher than this [bigger than Chippa United] because I have been giving my all to my club this season. I just wish to have another challenge at some other place.”

He also reflected on his season with Chippa United positively, calling it one of the best in his career.

“To be honest, this season has been one of the best seasons of my football career inside Chippa and outside Chippa,” he added.

“This season, Chippa United has been nice to me and being part of this family. We found ourselves ending the season better than the previous season. This season was one of the best seasons for me.”

His contributions helped Chippa United finish a 12th-place finish on the log with 34 points from 30 games, comfortably avoiding relegation.

As the summer transfer window approaches, it remains to be seen where Nwabali’s next chapter will unfold, with multiple clubs vying for his signature following his standout performances.