Nottingham Forest stun Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield

Liverpool’s perfect run under new manager Arne Slot came to a shocking halt as Nottingham Forest secured a 1-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi netted the only goal 18 minutes from time, giving Forest their first away league win over Liverpool in 55 years.

The Reds had been unbeaten in their first three games under Slot, including a 3-0 win at Manchester United. However, they looked lethargic after the international break, failing to find their rhythm.

Luis Diaz came close to sparking some life into the hosts when he intercepted Ryan Yates and struck the post midway through the first half. Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac Allister also saw chances thwarted by Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels, but Liverpool couldn’t break through.

Despite late pressure and a triple substitution by Slot, Forest held firm. The visitors’ substitutes proved decisive, as Anthony Elanga set up Hudson-Odoi, who fired a low drive past Alisson Becker.

The defeat leaves Liverpool three points adrift of Manchester City, and Slot faces a quick turnaround with a Champions League opener against AC Milan looming on Tuesday.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.