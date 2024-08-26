Liverpool maintain perfect start under Slot

Arne Slot

Liverpool continued their impressive form under new manager Arne Slot, securing a 2-0 win over Brentford in their first home league match.

Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah’s goals extended their winning streak and solidified their position at the top of the Premier League table.

The win at Anfield saw Liverpool join Manchester City, Arsenal, and Brighton as the only teams with maximum points from their opening two matches.

Slot received a warm welcome from the Liverpool faithful, and his team quickly repaid their new manager’s faith. Just 13 minutes into the game, Liverpool opened the scoring with a clinical counter-attack. Diogo Jota set up Diaz, who fired emphatically into the top corner.

Although tougher challenges await Slot—starting with a trip to Manchester United next weekend—the early signs are promising. The Dutchman’s side has yet to concede a goal and demonstrated their attacking prowess, led by Salah.

“Most players are quite used to what we want because it is not too different from what Jurgen did in the past,” Slot noted, referring to the legacy of his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp. “We still have to prove a lot against teams that can end up in the top six.”

While Slot is expected to introduce a more possession-based style, Liverpool’s opener was reminiscent of Klopp’s high-tempo approach. From a Brentford corner, Salah launched a swift counter, releasing Jota, who timed his pass perfectly for Diaz to score.

Brentford, missing their key striker Ivan Toney, still posed a threat. Early in the second half, Nathan Collins almost equalized with a powerful header that was brilliantly saved by Alisson Becker. The close call seemed to wake Liverpool from their early second-half slumber.

Collins later made a crucial block to deny Jota, and Brentford’s Vitaly Janelt also intervened to stop Salah from finishing a slick team move. Brentford goalkeeper Mark Flekken then produced a fine save to turn Diaz’s powerful shot behind.

As the game wore on, Liverpool turned to Salah to secure the victory. Diaz turned provider this time, and Salah stayed onside to delicately chip the ball over Flekken, sealing the three points.

“In the first half, there is more energy in the other team, then in the second half it eventually leads to gaps that open up,” Slot said after the match. “In the end, Brentford didn’t have the legs anymore to defend us.”

