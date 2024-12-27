No talks between Man United and Napoli for Osimhen- Romano

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has denied reports that Manchester United are in talks with Napoli regarding a January move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

According to Romano, the only way United could secure Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, would be by activating his £75 million release clause and agreeing to a salary close to €11 million (£9.1 million) per season. The forward’s contract with Napoli runs until June 2026.

“I’m not aware of concrete talks taking place, despite links with Man United,” Romano stated as quoted by GIVEMESPORT.

“The situation remains quiet at the moment. The only way to change it is by triggering the clause in his Napoli contract and also reaching an agreement on a salary close to €11 million net per season. Not an easy one.”

Read Also: Manchester United offer Zirkzee plus cash for Victor Osimhen

Chelsea previously came closest to signing the Nigeria international, but their interest has since cooled. Arsenal, too, appear to have pulled back on their pursuit of the 25-year-old Nigerian striker.

Osimhen, who has a mid-season break clause in his loan agreement with Galatasaray, has been heavily linked with a move away from Turkey in January, with Manchester United among the rumoured suitors.

However, United are reportedly targeting a new striker for the 2025 season, potentially funded by the departure of Marcus Rashford.

Osimhen has impressed this season, scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions for Galatasaray, including five goal contributions in four Europa League matches.

Man United’s January transfer plans may be hampered by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), making a move for Osimhen’s €80 million valuation unlikely without major sales.

The club’s manager, Ruben Amorim, faces challenges heading into January, including the need for reinforcements following a recent 2-0 loss to Wolves and captain Bruno Fernandes’ third red card of the season.

While United’s financial constraints appear to limit a potential Osimhen deal, Arsenal and Chelsea are also considering forward options, with Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović joining Osimhen on their radar.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share