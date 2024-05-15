Nnadozie relishes French League Best Goalkeeper Award

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie is beaming with joy after winning National Union of Professional Footballers (UNFP) Best Goalkeeper Award in the French women’s league.

The 23-year-old shared the spotlight with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, who clinched the men’s equivalent, Nnadozie became the first African to claim this prestigious award.

Hailing from Paris FC, the Super Falcons goal stopper previously won the French D1 Arkema for the 2023/2024 season, marking her as the premier African, particularly Nigerian, to achieve such a feat individually.

Expressing her gratitude on social media, Nnadozie thanked everyone who contributed to her success and acknowledged the significance of the award.

Having also been crowned the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for 2023, she shared her elation with fans and supporters, emphasizing her appreciation for their unwavering support.

“Incredibly grateful and humbled by this award,” Nnadozie expressed.

“@tropheesunfp, thank you for recognizing my efforts.

“@paristc_feminines, the president, the entire team staff, the fans and my wonderful teammates. Your belief in me and my work is a tremendous source of motivation.”

Nnadozie’s stellar performances for Paris FC throughout the 2023/24 season earned her this esteemed accolade.

Outshining tough competition including Christiane Endler of Olympic Lyon, Katarzyna Kiedrzynek of PSG, Chloe N’Gazi of FC Fleury, and Kinga Szemik of Stade de Reims, she distinguished herself with her remarkable penalty-saving ability, thwarting seven spot-kicks this season alone.

Additionally, her impressive record of 10 clean sheets in 28 appearances underscores her prowess between the posts.