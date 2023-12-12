CAF Awards 2023: Super Falcons goalie Nnadozie wins women’s goalkeeper award

Super Falcons goal-stopper Chiamaka Nnadozie was crowned the CAF Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year for 2023 on Monday night in Morocco.

Nnadozie beat fellow goalkeepers in the form of Moroccan shot-stopper Khadija El-Rmichi and South Africa’s Andile Olaminii.

Nnadozie was crowned the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year following her heroic outing at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, especially against Olympic champion Canada, where she made three saves, including stopping a 50th-minute penalty from Christine.

Her performances in the game secured a goalless draw for the Super Falcons and earned her the Player of the Match award.

Speaking after receiving the award, the 23-year-old rose to stardom and made history after becoming the youngest-ever goalkeeper at age 19 to keep a clean sheet in Nigeria’s 2-0 victory over Korea at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France thanked CAF for the prestigious award and the NFF president for its effort in developing the Nigeria league;

“I just want to use this great opportunity to say a very great thank you to the organisers and also for remembering the female goalkeeper this year,” Nnadozie said.

“I also want to say a very big thank you to the Nigerian football president for everything he has done in the Nigerian league and female football. I am a product of Nigerian female football.”

“Also, thank you to my club, Paris FC, for all the encouragement and thanks to everyone who voted for me and who nominated me.”

“And to all the young girls who grew up in Africa, dreaming of becoming footballers one day, dreams do come true.”

“My dad never wanted me to play, but I am sure he is going to see this tonight, and he is going to be happy.”

“Keep dreaming; keep working hard. Thank you”