NLC, TUC, NUJ launch Oyo Labour Unity Cup

Oyo State has launched the maiden Oyo Labour Unity Football Championship, also known as Oyo Labour Unity Cup in Ibadan.

Oyo Labour Unity Cup is a joint project of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and NITO Sports, it was initially unveiled and launched in February 2020 prior to the outbreak of Covid-19, but was suspended due to prolonged lockdown order declared by the FG to stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus

In a statement jointly signed by Adebowale Adeoye, the chairman, and Olusola Oladapo, secretary of the Main Organising Committee of the competition, it was revealed that the number of teams to be accommodated in the competition is not much, being the maiden edition.

He added that all participating teams will enjoy fair treatment and promised that the organizers will not lower the standard from what is applicable to other international veterans football competition.

He however called on all groups, organisations, associations and unions under NLC and TUC to pick up their registration form to avoid being deprived of the opportunity to participate in the glamorous tournament.

He didn’t fail to disclose that an association or union can register more than one team, though each team will act as an entity, no interference with the sister team.

The competition, he therefore disclosed ,has been handed over to a reputable sports promoting consultant, who he said has been very helpful and dependable in the organization of the tournament.

Speaking further on the football tournament, the secretary promised the participating team various rewards, prizes for the winners, second and third positions, as well as individual prizes, like highest goals scorer; best goalkeeper and others. Also listed is the personality’s award, which will be won by organisations and individuals for their roles and support.

Stating that the registration of teams will officially commence on Monday April 4, 2022 at the office of the secretary, NUJ Press Center, Iyaganku Ibadan, where sports reporters and presenters will be waiting to witness the event said organizers have appointed Seyi Makinde, the executive governor of Oyo State as the Grand Custodian of the 2022 Oyo Labour Unity Cup.

He added that the presentation of the competition and decoration of Governor Makinde is expected to take place on Thursday, April 7, 2022.