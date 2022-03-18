2023: Oyo SUBEB boss declares interest in Senate

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Nureni Aderemi Adeniran on Friday declared his interest in the Oyo South senatorial seat.

Adeniran made his intention known at the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat, Molete, where thousands of supporters and party executives received him.

Earlier, Adeniran had met with party local government executives and ward chairmen from local governments in the district.

Adeniran, while speaking on his ambition, told journalists that he is now convinced to contest the Oyo South Senatorial seat on the platform of the PDP.

“I am finally convinced that God has confirmed to me to contest for the election. Therefore, I am making this humble request that you agree with the vision,” he said.

A statement by the Executive Chairman’s media team further indicated that Adeniran hinted that he has extended his consultations to all PDP stakeholders in the senatorial district.

Adeniran is a long-term grassroots politician, whose experience spans over two decades in the political terrain of Oyo State and Nigeria.

He was formerly the Executive Chairman of Ibadan South West Local Government, a position he held from 1999-2002 and was known for his giant strides as the chairman.

He was a member, LAUTECH Teaching Hospital Management Board. A two-time Commissioner, who supervised the Ministry of Industry, Applied Science and Technology between June 2009-Nov 2010 and also supervised Ministry of Education, Science and Technology between 2010-2011 under the former government of Christopher Alao Akala.

His recent political positions include, being a member, PDP Presidential Campaign Council for Atiku 2019; Director-General, Oyo State PDP Presidential Campaign Coordinator for Atiku 2019 and Secretary, Oyo State PDP Governorship Campaign Council for ‘Seyi Makinde 2019.