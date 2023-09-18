Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan wins 3rd Diamond League 100m hurdles

Tobi Amusan, Nigeria’s track sensation, secured victory in the 100m hurdles event at the Diamond League held in Eugene, Oregon, USA.

This achievement marked her third consecutive Diamond League championship. Amusan triumphed with a stunning time of 12.33 seconds, outpacing Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quin, who finished in 12.38 seconds.

The Nigerian athlete achieved a season’s best time of 12.33 seconds to claim victory in the women’s 100m hurdles. US athlete Kendra Harrison finished third in the race.

In 2021, the Nigerian sprinter made history by winning her first Diamond League Trophy with a time of 12.42 seconds, followed by a triumph in Zurich last year with a time of 12.29 seconds.

This achievement comes after Amusan faced a suspension for doping violations by the Athletics Integrity Unity (AIU). Although she initially missed three tests in 12 months, she was ultimately cleared of any violations just three days before the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Regrettably, she couldn’t defend her title in Budapest, finishing sixth in the final at the National Athletics Centre in Hungary. Undeterred, the 27-year-old vowed to come back ‘stronger and better.’