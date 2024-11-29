Nigerian duo Lookman, Troost-Ekong nominated for 2024 FIFA Best XI

Nigerian stars Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong have been nominated for the prestigious 2024 Best FIFA Men’s XI.

Lookman, who finished 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, is shortlisted in the Best Attacker category alongside global icons such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Bukayo Saka, and Vinicius Junior.

The Atalanta forward is also a strong contender for the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year award, thanks to his standout performances in Serie A and on the international stage.

Troost-Ekong earned his nomination in the Best Defender category following a stellar year, particularly his remarkable showing at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where his three goals helped Nigeria secure a runner-up finish. His defensive prowess also earned him the Best Player award at the tournament. Troost-Ekong is shortlisted alongside Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba, among others.

Both players join a star-studded list of nominees that include: Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Vinicius Junior, Akram Afif, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Lautaro Martínez, Jamal Musiala, and Luis Suárez.

This recognition comes as both Lookman and Troost-Ekong, along with Achraf Hakimi, were previously nominated for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award. While Troost-Ekong did not advance to the final shortlist, Lookman remains a favourite for the honour, reflecting his rising influence in African and global football.

The final FIFA Men’s XI will be unveiled during the awards ceremony on December 10, 2025.

